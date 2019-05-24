Hyundai Venue Gets A Positive Response From Its Indian Customers

Hyundai Motor India recently launched the country’s first Smart SUV, the Venue, and the car received an overwhelming response. With over 17,000 bookings and 80,000 interested people, the smart SUV receives a clear and positive response from the Indian customers, as it positions itself as a strong contender in the compact SUV segment. Thanks to the Venue, Hyundai has witnessed the highest ever footfall across all its dealerships in India, as it now becomes the most desired SUV among the smart and young progressive Indian customers.

Talking about the car, the design of the Venue exhibits a confident and tough SUV, which also displays Hyundai’s signature design language. The vehicle’s side profile showcases a solid and full volume wheel arch along with a strong character line. The front bold mesh pattern grille includes the new Hyundai signature face, while the unique character line flows over the body and blends into the tail lamps. The Hyundai Venue is 3,995 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width and 1,590 mm high, and also gets a boot space capacity of more than 350 litres.

The Venue is offered in six variants: E, S, SX, SX(Dual-tone), SX(O) and SX+. The car gets a total of 4 drivetrain options, a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 81 HP and 114 Nm of torque paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, a 1-litre petrol engine producing 120 HP and 172 Nm of torque paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed automatic gearbox and finally a 1.4-litre diesel engine producing 90 HP and 220 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The prices for the Venue start from INR 6,50,000 (ex-showroom, India)

Also Read: CEAT Strengthens Its Association With Hyundai With The Launch Of The Venue

Commenting on this Achievement, Mr Vikas Jain, Nation Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai VENUE is the Talk of the Town as our dealerships are witnessing highest-ever traction and footfalls. We are overwhelmed with the response as customers are spending maximum time inside the cabin experiencing the new technology and connectivity features. Hyundai VENUE is paving the path of future and connected mobility solutions in India and we further thank our customers for choosing a Happy Life with VENUE.