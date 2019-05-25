Hero Splendor 25th Anniversary Edition Launched, Prices Start From INR 55,600 (ex-showroom, India)

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of its best-selling motorcycle, Splendor, Hero MotoCorp has launched a 25th Anniversary Special Edition for the bike. This Special Edition is completely based on the Hero Splendor Plus IBS and receives a few cosmetic enhancements. The cosmetic updates include a combination of Coffee Brown and Gold graphics scheme starting from the headlamp and flowing over the fuel tank to the rear fender. The prices for the Hero Splendor Special Anniversary Edition start from INR 55,600 (ex-showroom, India)

In terms of dimensions, the new special edition Splendor remains untouched and is 2,000 mm in length, 720 mm in width, 1,040 mm tall and gets a wheelbase of about 1,230 mm. The bike has a ground clearance of about 159mm, while the kerb weight for the kick-start variant is 109 kgs and 113 kgs for the electric-start variant. The Splendor can also take a max payload of about 130 kgs. The fuel tank capacity of the bike is 10.5-litres, while the reserve capacity stands at 1.1-litres.

In terms of new and updated features, Hero recently upgraded its 2-wheeler lineup in India with the new Integrated Braking System technology, also called the IBS technology, to comply with the new government safety norms. This new system helps in keeping the bike stable when the brakes are applied. In IBS, when the rear brake is applied, the system partially applies the front brake as well, to ensure safer braking. The other new features available in the Splendor special edition are a new mobile charging socket, all-new matte black alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, AHO (Always Headlights On), a 25th-anniversary badge and a new paint scheme.

Mechanically, Hero has made no mechanical changes to the motorcycle, and the Splendor special edition gets the same 97.2cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces about 8.36 PS of power at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm, and comes mated to a 4-speed manual transmission. The bike also features a set of drum brakes at the front and rear and a pair of 18-inch alloys which are wrapped in 80/100 tubeless tyres. The suspension duties are handled by a telescopic shock absorber at the front and 5-step adjustable twin-hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear.