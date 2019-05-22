Tata Motors Launch India’s First Compact Truck: The Tata Intra

India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors, is now aiming to strengthen its position in the Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV) segment, by launching the all-new Tata Intra. This new vehicle is just the beginning of a new generation of compact trucks. After years of conceptualised post extensive market research and customer feedback, Tata specially engineered the Intra to offer class-leading features, while meeting the demand and ever-evolving requirements of the SCV industry. The Tata Intra range starts from INR 5,35,000 (ex-showroom, India)

The new Tata Intra not only promises to deliver superior performance, increased payload capacity, high fuel efficiency and durability but also assures a low cost of maintenance for its owners. The cabin of the Intra compact truck has an ergonomic car-like design which avoids fatigue during long inter-city trips. In terms of cargo bay dimensions, the compact truck gets a 2512 mm x 1602 mm cargo bay. The Intra truck is available in 2 variants: V10 and V20 which also get future ready BS-VI compliant engines. The higher variant comes with HVAC (Heating Ventilation, Air-Conditioning), a music system, LED tail lamps and a colour coordinated interior.

The more premium variant, V20 comes with a 1400cc DI engine which can produce 70 HP, while the standard variant, V10 is powered by an 800 CC DI engine which can deliver around 40 HP. These engines are mated to a 5-speed gearbox with a cable shift mechanism to offer a pleasurable driving experience. Despite being small, these engines can also offer quick acceleration and faster turnaround time. The vehicle is equipped with a standard power steering system and gets a small turning radius of 4.75m, which guarantees easy manoeuvrability even on narrow and difficult roads. The power train is specifically tuned to suit various duty cycles and improve the overall fuel efficiency of the vehicle.

Also Read: Tata Motors’ New ‘Samarth’ Program To Focus On The Wellbeing Of Our Truck Drivers

Speaking at the launch, Mr Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors, said, “As the leader in the Commercial Vehicle industry we are playing a key role in shaping the CV market by introducing global products based on deep customer insights. We have strengthened our actions under the ongoing turnaround. With intense sales activation, new product launches, continued thrust on cost reduction, we have been able to improve our CV business performance. We want to strengthen our leadership position across all segments we operate in. The Tata INTRA is a testament of our unrelenting commitment to introduce products that embody engineering passion and bolster customer value proposition and it will be a game changer for us in the SCV segment as it offers several industry-first features, setting high standards in the market.”

Commenting on the launch of Tata INTRA vehicles, Mr Girish Wagh, President – Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “The customer preferences are shifting every day towards better performance, advanced features and higher returns. After thorough research, we learnt about the growing aspirations of the new age customers. These insights have helped us conceptualize and develop Tata INTRA. It is ideal for customers who want to upgrade their commercial vehicles for higher business returns and lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), enabled by proven and reliable aggregates and driving comfort leading to longer, fatigue-free drives. We have always led the industry and created new sub-segments to create demand. The launch of India’s first compact truck fills an important gap in the Indian SCV market and we are bringing yet another game-changing product after our much successful product Tata ACE.”