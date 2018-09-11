Tata Tiago NRG Launch Tomorrow, Here Is All You Need to Know

Tata’s new crossover based on the Tiago hatchback, Tata’s NRG sedan is going to be launched tomorrow in Mumbai. The new crossover is Tata’s addition to the new and upcoming crossover segment which also has the Ford Freestyle and Maruti Suzuki CelarioX. Here are the changes to be seen in the NRG crossover.

Cosmetic Upgrades

The crossover will have a few cosmetic changes which include smoked out headlamps, black cladding all across the exterior, blacked out roof and rear view mirrors and roof rails. The front also gets a skid plate.

Longer and Taller

The Tiago NRG stands 10 higher than the Tiago hatchback. A ground clearance of 180 mm will make bad roads a breeze for the NRG. Apart from that, the black cladding on the car makes the NRG a bit longer than the Tiago.

New Interior

The NRG gets a new denim inspired upholstery fabric. The interior design follows an all black theme with Canyon Orange highlights.

New Equipment

The Tiago NRG gets a 5 inch touchscreen Harman infotainment system with 8 speakers. Apart from Bluetooth connectivity, the screen will also offer 3D navigation.

No AMT Yet

The NRG will continue to use the same engines used in the Tiago. Both petrol and diesel engines will come mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox. There are no reports of an AMT.

Enhanced Safety

The NRG will offer dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across all trims. Rear parking sensors will also be offered in the NRG.

New Colours

The crossover will be available in a total of three colour options. All three are new colours, which are, Malabar Silver, Canyon Orange and Fuji White.

Apart from all this the NRG comes loaded with features like a cooled glove box, height adjustable driver seat, electric folding mirrors, etc which are seen on the Tiago as well. Prices are not yet but tomorrow the wait will be over. Stay tuned for more news after the official launch tomorrow.

Image Source: Team – BHP