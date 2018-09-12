Tata Tiago NRG Launched, Priced Rs 5.49Lakh – 6.38 Lakh – Images, Features, Details

Tata’s new crossover based on the Tiago hatchback, Tata’s NRG sedan is being launched as we speak. We are here to give you all the live updates about Tata’s latest Ford Freestyle and Maruti Suzuki Celario X rival. The NRG crossover is expected have a few cosmetic changes compared to the Tiago which include smoked out headlamps, black cladding all across the exterior, blacked out the roof and rearview mirrors and roof rails, while the front also gets a skid plate. The Tiago NRG stands 10mm higher than the Tiago hatchback, with a ground clearance of 180 mm will make bad roads a breeze for the NRG. The Tiago NRG is aimed at a more younger and youthful audience that intends to go even where there are no roads. The Tata Tiago NRG is an “Urban Toughroader” as they like to call it, it’s a vehicle that intends to encourage owners to go places they normally wouldn’t due to variation in terrain and limitations proposed by their cars itself. The NRG comes covered in body cladding and skid plates to give it a more tough and rugged appeal.

The Tiago NRG also comes with a black roof to help create a silhouette making it further stand out. Tata has also given the car a complete black interior which is denim-inspired, orange highlights on the interior and a 12.7-inch touchscreen by Harman that also comes with an offline navigation system which is sure to add to its rather millennial appeal. To add to it’s “Tough Road-ability” as Tata calls it, the NRG’s powertrain has been specifically tuned to grant better driveability, while the suspension and ride height too has been overall enhanced. To further enhance the journey, Tata has provided it with a first in class 8-speaker sound system which is something that isn’t even found on higher segment cars and is sure to add to the musical joy as you cross tough terrain. When it comes to safety, dual airbags, ABS, Reverse Parking Assist, EBD and cornering stability come as standard in the NRG, which should help boost your confidence while driving. The NRG also gets a rear wiper and follow me home headlamps to complete the safety package. The Tata Tiago NRG has been given three color options which are silver, canyon orange, and white. The NRG comes with the same engines found on the Tiago, Tata has priced the petrol at Rs. 5,53,00,/- and the diesel at Rs. 6,38,995/- ex-showroom Mumbai.