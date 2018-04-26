New Ford Freestyle Launched In India; Prices Start From INR 5.09 Lakh

Ford has launched its new Compact Utility Vehicle (CUV), the Freestyle in India with prices starting from INR 5.09 lakh for the base petrol variant. The new Ford Freestyle will be available with two engine options with four variants each. The Pan-India ex-showroom for the new Ford Freestyle are:

Model Petrol (1.2 TiVCT) Diesel (1.5 TDCi) Ford Freestyle Ambiente INR 509,000 INR 609,000 Ford Freestyle Trend INR 599,000 INR 699,000 Ford Freestyle Titanium INR 639,000 INR 735,000 Ford Freestyle Titanium+ INR 694,000 INR 789,000

Mechanically, the new Ford Freestyle gets two engine options — a new 1.2-litre Dragon series petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The 1.2 litre TiVCT engine is tuned to produce 96 PS of power and 120 Nm of torque. The tried and tested 1.5 litre TDCi diesel engine produces 100 PS of power and 215 Nm of torque. Both the engines are paired to a five speed manual transmission.

Check out the video review of the new Ford Freestyle (1.2 TiVCT) below:

Visually, the Freestyle features a black honeycomb grille flanked by smoked headlamps, LED DRLs, silver scuff plate, grey coloured alloy wheels, contrasting grey roof rails and a roof mounted spoiler. Inside, the model comes equipped with a 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Sync 3 connectivity, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, push button start, keyless entry, automatic headlamps and rain sensing wipers.

Safety net includes dual airbags as a standard feature across the variants, while six airbags will be offered on the Titanium+ variant. Also on offer is a segment first Active Rollover Prevention (ARP).

Check out the complete image gallery of the new Ford Freestyle below: