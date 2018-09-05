Tata Celebrates a Year of the Nexon by Launching the Nexon Kraz, Priced from INR 7.14 L

The successful Tata Nexon compact SUV completes one year of production. The car has been quite popular amongst Indian buyers for obtaining a 4 star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. Apart from that the SUV offers a segment first drive mode selector which tunes the engine to adapt to various driving conditions. The SUV also offers both petrol and diesel engine options along with a 6 speed manual and 6 speed AMT. To celebrate a year of the Nexon, Tata is all set to launch a limited edition variant of the Nexon.

Called the Kraz [pronounce as craze], the car is inspired by the world of sports. The limited edition of the compact SUV will be offered in two trim levels – Kraz and Kraz+ and with both petrol and diesel engine options. Prices start at INR 7.14 L and 8.07 L for the petrol and diesel variants respectively. It features ten major changes in the exterior and interior, they are:

All-new TROMSO Black body with sonic-silver dual tone roof

Neo-green mirrors

Front grill inserts

Neo-green Wheel accent

KRAZ badging

Neo-green seat stitch with KRAZ pattern for seat cushions

Piano black dashboard with neo-green air –vent surrounds

Piano black door and console finishers

Piano black steering accents

Central control badging

The Nexon Krax will get the revotron and revotorq engines which develop 108 BHP. While the petrol units develops 170 Nm of torque, the diesel churns out 260 Nm. Both the engines will be mated to a six speed manual transmission. “We want to celebrate the 1st Anniversary of our brand Nexon with our customers and what better way than offering them a special striking version- the Nexon KRAZ. To attract customers with active and sporty lifestyle, the Nexon KRAZ has been designed to set a new trend in the segment.” commented Mr. Mayank Pareek, President – PVBU, Tata Motors. Customers can book the car from 5th September, 2018.