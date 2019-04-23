Tata Tiago and Tigor Get Apple CarPlay Connectivity

Tata Motors has added one of the most sought after multimedia connectivity apps, Apple CarPlay, to both the Tiago and Tigor’s top-end variants. The Tiago and Tigor were only equipped with Android Auto, which could only help in pairing android phones seamlessly. Now, the Tiago and Tigor will also join the likes of the Nexon, with this updated feature, which even allows iPhones to connect seamlessly. However, the Nexon had both, the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay since last year.

The new Apple CarPlay feature in the Tata Tiago and Tigor means that Tata’s infotainment system is now as competitive as the new Maruti SmartPlay as well as Hyundai’s infotainment system in terms of basic functionality and features.

The Tiago and Tigor are offered with 3 engine options, a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine which produces 84 HP and 115 Nm of torque, a 1.1-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine which produces 69 HP and 140 Nm of torque and a new JTP variant in which you get a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which produces 112 HP and 150 Nm of torque. All the three engines get 5-speed manual gearboxes, while the standard petrol variant gets an option of a 5-speed automatic transmission.

Since the Tigor is a compact sedan it is more spacious than the Tiago, which is a smaller hatchback. The Tigor gets a sloping back roof, which makes it one of the best looking sub-4 meter sedan. Tata had recently launched the sportier versions of the Tiago and Tigor, which are called the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP. These JTP versions make the Tiago and Tigor the most powerful and sportiest cars in their segments. Apart from using a turbo-petrol engine, the Tiago and Tigor JTP twins also get a slightly tweaked suspension that makes the cars sit slightly lower, and enhances the driving dynamics of the car, by providing better handling.

Recently, both the Tata Tiago and Tigor got new top-end variants called XZ+, which brought a lot of new premium features. As the Tiago and Tigor are the best-selling cars of Tata Motors, it was Tata’s responsibility to update these cars with all the current features. Both the cars are priced perfectly and are worth every penny.