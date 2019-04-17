Watch The Tata Harrier Flaunt Its Good Looks In Thermisto Gold And Telesto Grey

The Tata Harrier has been in the news ever since it was first displayed in concept form as the H5X at the Auto Expo which went by. On sale now, the production vehicle isn’t an apple that fell too far from the tree and no wonder people have been going ga-ga about the Harrier’s appearance. Having driven the pre-production unit prior to the official launch, we were really happy to see that a production unit which we drove just yesterday, has addressed all those tiny niggles which only makes the Harrier even more desirable in our books.

A lot of people do ask us about colours and appearance, and although there is sometimes a consensus, looks are subjective and the colour is a personal choice. But many still wonder what the Harrier looks like when its metal is dipped in a different colour besides the Orange that has now become as popular as the car itself. We were driving a white example yesterday, which looks pretty nice too, however, thanks to BMC HD Videos on Youtube, we now have an idea of what the Harrier looks like in shades of Thermisto Gold and Telesto Grey, in the real world.

A popular vehicle already, the Tata Harrier is about to get a 7-seater variant, which will also feature automatic transmission and the 2.0-litre engine will most probably run a 170 HP state of tune like it does in the Compass. Almost similarly styled, the 7-seater Harrier is rumoured to be named as the Cassini when it goes on sale later this year and is identical in styling to the 5-seater variant, except for the area between the C & D-pillars and the rear tailgate which has been extended further. Inside the cabin too, expect the layout and features to be identical, except for the additional row of seats.

The Harrier is about to witness new competition in the coming months, which will arrive in the form of the MG Hector and the Kia SP2i. Where the latter is an all-new product from a car manufacturer who will be making its debut in India shortly, the Kia, on the other hand, will offer a slightly more premium experience than its cousin, the Hyundai Creta.