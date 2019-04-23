2019 Honda Amaze Gets A New VX CVT Variant

The segment of compact sedans is growing at quite some pace in India, seeing an increased number of buyers every day. One of the popular cars in this segment, and Honda’s most popular model in our market today, the Amaze now offers a brand new variant. First launched in 2013, the second generation model of this sedan has been on sale since 2018, contributing to 46% of sales of the brand. The VX CVT now stands on top of the range of this compact sedan. Launched at a price of INR 8,56,900 for the petrol motor and INR 9,56,900 for the oil burner, this new model is also the most expensive in the Amaze family. The Amaze now offers 4 variants (E, S, V and VX) with a manual transmission and 3 variants (S, V and VX) with the CVT automatic gearbox.

Apart from being endowed with the standard features of the V model, the VX also offers more features. These are:

17.7 cm Advanced Infotainment System with Capacitive Touchscreen

In-built Satellite-Linked Turn by Turn Navigation

Seamless Smartphone Connectivity (Android Auto, Apple Carplay)

IR Remote Control

Additional USB-In port

Steering Mounted Voice control switches

Rear Camera with Guidelines

Driver Side Window One Touch Up with Pinch Guard

Powering the Honda Amaze are a set of well-built engines. For those who like their cars to be silent, Honda offers a refined 1.2-litre motor developing 90 PS of power and 110 Nm of twist. The oil burner, with a larger capacity of 1.5-litres, offers 100 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque when paired with a manual gearbox and 80 PS of power and 160 Nm when paired with the CVT gearbox.

Speaking on the introduction of new top grade VX CVT in Honda Amaze Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “The 2nd Generation Honda Amaze set a new benchmark in its segment with over 20% of our customers opting for advanced CVT variants in both petrol and diesel. We are delighted to introduce the new VX CVT variant of Honda Amaze to complete the top spec VX range and offer increased choice to our customers.” Below is our in-depth review of this compact sedan, do have a look.