Benelli TRK 502 & TRK 502X Get a Price Hike

Launched very recently in the Indian market, the Benelli TRK 502 series has caught the eyes of many customers with its attractive pricing. Launched at 5 Lakh for the road-biased variant, TRK 502 and INR 5.4 Lakh for the off-road biased TRK 502X. The Italian manufacturer, however, has raised the prices of both these machines by INR 10,000. The TRK 502 is now priced at INR 5.10 Lakh and the TRK 502X comes in at INR 5.50 Lakh. This price hike comes within months of the launch of these two machines. Despite the hike, these two bikes retain the title of being the most affordable twin-cylinder adventure touring motorcycles on sale in the country.

In their second innings in the Indian market with Mahavir Group, the TRK duo were the first new bikes to be launched under this new partnership. Both these machines share the basic skeleton and use a 500cc, parallel-twin, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC engine sitting in a trellis frame. This motor is tuned to deliver 47.5 PS @ 8,500 rpm and 46Nm @ 6,000 rpm and is married with a 6-speed gearbox. With a fuel tank of 20-litres, Benelli has ensured that riders will spend more time on the road and less time at the petrol pump. While the regular TRK 502 gets alloy wheels, the TRK 502X offers spoked wheels and increased ground clearance.

With the TRK having a successful run in the Indian market, Benelli is also preparing for another launch, the Leoncino. This scrambler motorcycle uses a steel trellis frame and will be powered by the same 47.5 PS 500 cc parallel twin motor. Just like the TRK 502 series, the Leoncino too, will be offered in two variants. There will be one road biased variant, probably more affordable and suited for riding on highways. The off-road variant can be expected to be the pricier option, capable of tackling both the road and off0road trails. The bike can be expected to come with features like a circular headlamp with an LED DRL, LED tail lamp, LED turn indicators, USD telescopic forks up-front and a digital instrument cluster. More on that, as and when more information is out, stay tuned.

