Tata Signs Up Hrithik Roshan As Brand Ambassador For The Tigor Compact Sedan

Tata Motors is gearing up for its 3rd festive launch, the Indian manufacturer is all set to make huge strides in marketing its upcoming product. The facelifted Tata Tigor is scheduled for launch on October 10, 2018. Ahead of its launch, Tata Motors has signed-up Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for its stylish facelifted sedan, the Tata Tigor. Endorsing the stylish Tata Tigor, Hrithik Roshan said “I am honoured to be associated with the Tata Motors family and excited to be part of this journey. The Tata Tigor is a modern stylish sedan, with fantastic features. I really like its coupe-inspired design, which gives it a very luxurious feel. I wish Tata Tigor good luck ahead of its launch.”

This association comes at a time when the Company’s Passenger Vehicle Business is witnessing month-on-month growth on the back of its new generation products. With innovating marketing campaigns and exciting consumer engagement plans, Tata Motors has evolved as an aggressive marketer. Taking its marketing strategy to the next level, Tata Motors will continue to create compelling communication campaigns for the business and its brands to connect with its customers innovatively.

Speaking on this association, Mr Mayank Pareek – President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said “We are very excited to have Bollywood’s most loved style icon – Hrithik Roshan on board as the brand ambassador for the new Tigor. Built with immense attention to detail, the new Tigor promises to provide its inmates with a premium drive experience. Resonating with brand Hrithik Roshan, the new Tigor stands for versatility, consistent strong performance and unparalleled style. It’s built for those who are stars in their own right and have put all their heart into achieving the success they live today. We hope our customers like this new avatar of the Tigor and we look forward to their continued support.”