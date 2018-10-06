Kryotec – the Engine That Will Power the Tata Harrier

Just when we thought Tata was only focusing on the Tigor facelift, the company released some information of the engine that will power their new Harrier SUV. What essentially is a modified version of Fiat’s Multijet engine, this two-litre turbocharged oil burner is also seen on the Jeep Compass SUV. Tata has done some modifications to the engine which include the addition of an electronically controlled variable geometry turbocharger, a low friction valve train and an advanced EGR system. While the Indian carmaker has not revealed official figures yet, reports suggest the car will deliver 140 horses and provide a turning force of 300 Nm.

The engine will also have different tune stages which will work in conjunction with the drive mode selector to provide the best output as per the conditions the SUV is thrown in front of. Going by the robust architecture and testing videos of the Harrier, we sure know that it is going to be quite a capable off-roader and engine like this further proves this statement. Tata too has backed up the prowess of the car by testing it across various road surfaces, even a race track.

Also Read: VIDEO: Watch The Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV Wade Through Water Like A Fish

The name of the engine, Kryotec is inspired by the Cryogenic rocket engine which is known for its power and reliability. from The engine will come mated to a choice of two transmissions, a six-speed manual and a Hyundai sourced six-speed automatic, which will cater to both types of drivers. The Jeep Compass will be the main competitor of the SUV and judging by the effort Tata has put in, Jeep does need to start to worry as this SUV is set to make its debut early in 2019. Below is an image gallery of the H5X, the concept on which the Harrier is based.