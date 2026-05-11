Rs 1 Crore Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Reaches India, And It Is Already Sold Out!

The Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini has officially arrived in India with a price tag of Rs 1 crore ex-showroom. Ducati has allocated only one unit for the country, and that motorcycle has already been delivered. The model is also completely sold out worldwide, making it one of the rarest Ducati motorcycles to reach India.
Built on the Panigale V4 S platform, this special edition motorcycle takes heavy inspiration from the Lamborghini Revuelto. Ducati has produced only 630 numbered units globally. Along with that, the company has also created a more exclusive Speciale Clienti series limited to just 63 motorcycles for Lamborghini customers.
The first India delivery has already taken place in Mumbai. Ducati says this motorcycle celebrates the long running connection between Ducati and Lamborghini while bringing design details from the Revuelto into a high performance superbike package.
The motorcycle gets a unique paint finish with shades like Verde Scandal, Grigio Telesto, Nero Noctis and Grigio Acheso Tricolore details. Visible carbon fibre has also been used heavily across the bodywork, giving the motorcycle a sharper and more premium appearance.
Design and styling details
The Panigale V4 Lamborghini receives several styling updates over the regular Panigale V4 S.
- New tail section inspired by the Revuelto
- Revised winglets
- Forged aluminium wheels with Lamborghini inspired design
- Dedicated seat design based on the Revuelto interior
Carbon fibre has been used in many areas across the motorcycle.
- Front mudguard
- Rear mudguard
- Heel guards
- Heat shield
- Chain guard
- Radiator duct
- Exhaust protection
- Tank protection
- Instrument cover
- Alternator cover
- Fork cover
- Sprocket cover
- Licence plate holder
The carbon fibre weave is aligned carefully through the centre section to create a herringbone style finish similar to Lamborghini supercars.
The motorcycle also gets billet aluminium parts such as:
- Adjustable footrests
- Brake lever
- Clutch lever
- Counterweights
Each motorcycle carries its production number on the triple clamp as well as on the ignition key badge.
Engine and performance
Power comes from the 1103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine.
- Over 220 bhp power output
- 122.1 Nm torque
- Akrapovic titanium exhaust with carbon fibre end caps
- Dedicated engine calibration
Ducati says the motorcycle weighs 185 kg without fuel, which makes it nearly 2 kg lighter than the standard Panigale V4 S.
The lighter construction and added performance help improve the overall power to weight ratio.
Suspension and electronics
The motorcycle uses premium Ohlins suspension components.
- Ohlins NPX 30 front fork
- Ohlins TTX 36 rear shock
- Ohlins steering damper
- Ducati Electronic Suspension 3.0
These systems are controlled through the Ohlins Smart EC 3.0 setup.
Other features include:
- Ducati Vehicle Observer
- Race eCBS
- Advanced riding electronics
- Multiple rider aids
- 17 litre aluminium fuel tank
- Dry clutch kit
Extra collector details
Ducati has added several exclusive elements for collectors and track riders.
- Dedicated key-on animation
- Certificate of authenticity
- Custom motorcycle cover
- Personalised storage box
- Special wooden delivery crate
- Matching rear stand
Track focused accessories include:
- Racing fuel cap
- Carbon brake cooling ducts
- Open carbon clutch cover
- Number plate removal kit
Some of these parts are meant only for track use and are not road legal.
Conclusion
The Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini is one of the rarest motorcycles to arrive in India. With only one unit allotted for the country, it stands as a collector machine as much as a performance bike.