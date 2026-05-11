Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Recalled In India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced a voluntary recall for the CB1000 Hornet SP in India. The recall affects motorcycles manufactured between September 30, 2024 and August 22, 2025.
According to the company, two technical concerns have been identified that may require inspection and corrective action. One issue is related to the routing of the fuel feed hose, while the second concern involves engine oil consumption.
Honda says the fuel hose on certain motorcycles may need inspection to ensure it remains properly secured during operation. The company has also stated that some units could show higher engine oil consumption due to the characteristics of a few internal engine components.
Customers with affected motorcycles will be contacted directly by authorised Honda BigWing dealerships through phone calls, SMS, or email. Owners can also verify whether their motorcycle falls under the recall campaign by entering the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on Honda’s official website.
Honda has confirmed that all inspections and necessary repairs will be carried out free of cost. This will apply regardless of the motorcycle’s warranty status.
What Honda will inspect
Honda dealerships will inspect the following areas on affected motorcycles:
- Fuel feed hose routing
- Engine oil consumption condition
- Internal engine components if required
If needed, parts replacement will also be done during the service process.
Honda has also advised customers to book a service appointment before visiting the dealership to avoid waiting time.
CB1000 Hornet SP details
The CB1000 Hornet SP is one of Honda’s premium litre-class naked motorcycles sold through the BigWing network in India.
Power comes from a 999cc inline four-cylinder engine.
- Power output: 155 bhp
- Torque: 107 Nm
- Gearbox: 6-speed unit
The motorcycle also gets several performance-focused features.
- Bi-directional quick shifter
- Slipper clutch
- Honda Selectable Torque Control
- Five riding modes
The engine is tuned to offer strong top-end performance along with smooth highway riding capability.
Braking and hardware
The CB1000 Hornet SP comes equipped with premium braking hardware.
- Dual 310 mm front discs
- Brembo radial-mounted front calipers
- 240 mm rear disc brake
- Dual-channel ABS
The motorcycle also gets aggressive naked streetfighter styling with a sharp fuel tank design and compact rear section.
Price in India
Honda currently sells the CB1000 Hornet SP in India at a starting price of Rs 13.29 lakh ex-showroom.
The bike sits in the premium superbike category and competes with several litre-class naked motorcycles from European and Japanese brands.