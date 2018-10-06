SPIED: Facelift Tigor Before its Launch on the Tenth of October

A few days ago we wrote about the possibility of Tata revealing the facelift of the Tigor sedan on the tenth of October. Now Tata has confirmed that news and not only that, spy shots of the car have surfaced the internet. The car was spotted without any camouflage bearing an MH 01 registered number plate. The car seen in the pictures is a diesel model, has the top end trim level and is painted in a very dark blue shade, what Tata will call Egyptian blue. The spy shot also confirms the presence of various other equipment present in the update.

Up front, we see a new housing for the projector headlamps and the taillights get a clear lens at the rear something that Tata has kept teasing us with. The front bumper also gets some additional chrome strips, something that we Indians love. On the inside, Tata will offer a new 7-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system which will get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay which will also act as a screen for the reverse parking camera. The exterior body also now gets a shark fin antenna and power folding ORVMs and the standard dual airbags and ABS with EBD would be still offered.

There also are rumours of the compact sedan getting a corner stability control programme which makes it much more safer to drive. The facelift will not get any mechanical changes and will continue to use the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine and the 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel engine which are quite good engines and offer great economy. Both the engines come mated with a five-speed manual as standard but customers can get a more tension-free AMT gearbox as an option. Keep looking at this space for more information on the Tigor as and when it comes out.

Image Source: Autocar India