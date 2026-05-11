New Hyundai i20 Spotted Again And It Looks Bigger, Sharper And More Premium Than Before

Hyundai is getting ready with the next-generation i20, and fresh spy shots have now revealed more details of the upcoming hatchback. The test car now carries less camouflage, offering a clearer look at the updated design and interior changes.
The new i20 is expected to be globally unveiled in 2026 and will continue as one of Hyundai’s important premium hatchbacks for India and export markets.
Fresh design with crossover styling
The new model looks quite different from the current i20. Hyundai appears to be giving the hatchback a taller and more upright look.
The front section gets a new headlamp setup, but unlike some Hyundai SUVs, split headlamps are not expected here. The test car also showed front parking sensors, which are missing on the current model.
A few visible exterior details include:
- New alloy wheel design
- Bigger wheel size on test model
- Black inserts on ORVMs
- Wheel arch cladding
- Connected tail lamp setup
- New rear bumper styling
- Rear parking sensors
- Rear camera setup
The overall shape also looks slightly larger than before. Spy images suggest a taller stance along with sharper window lines and thicker body proportions. Some reports also hint at improved ground clearance.
The rear design gets a full-width lighting setup, helping the hatchback look wider on the road.
Cabin gets more features
Latest spy shots also reveal more details from the cabin. Hyundai seems to be working on a cleaner and more premium layout.
The front seats appear to get leatherette upholstery with small i20 branding stitched into them. The dashboard is expected to feature a curved screen setup that combines the infotainment display and digital instrument cluster.
Some expected cabin highlights include:
- Curved digital display setup
- New steering wheel design
- Front centre armrest
- Twin cupholders
- Rear AC vents
- USB charging ports for rear passengers
- Soft touch door pads
- Adjustable rear headrests
The steering wheel design looks similar to newer Hyundai models launched recently. The cabin is also expected to get connected car technology and ADAS features on higher variants.
Engine options likely to continue
Hyundai is expected to continue with the same petrol engine choices for the new i20.
Expected engine options include:
- 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
- 1.0-litre turbo petrol for N Line model
Manual and automatic gearbox choices are also expected to continue.
However, some reports suggest Hyundai could also introduce a new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine in the future. This engine is expected to support hybrid technology later.
Bigger plans for the future
The next-generation i20 is expected to be part of Hyundai’s larger expansion plan for the coming years. The company has recently confirmed plans to expand its global lineup significantly by 2030.
The new hatchback may also share some parts with future crossover models planned by Hyundai. Some global reports even suggest a connection with the next Bayon crossover.
The updated i20 is expected to hit Indian roads sometime in 2027, with Hyundai likely to reveal more details closer to launch.