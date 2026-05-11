2026 Skoda Kodiaq Launched At Rs 36.99 Lakh!

The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq has been launched in India with fresh updates across the lineup. The SUV now gets more safety technology, added features in higher variants and a lower starting price than before. Skoda has kept the engine and drivetrain unchanged, but the latest update makes the Kodiaq feel more loaded than earlier.
Prices for the SUV now begin at Rs 36.99 lakh ex-showroom for the Lounge variant. The lineup continues with the Sportline and Selection L&K trims.
Variant prices are:
- Lounge 5-seater – Rs 36.99 lakh
- Sportline 7-seater – Rs 44.99 lakh
- Selection L&K 7-seater – Rs 46.99 lakh
The Lounge trim is now around Rs 3 lakh cheaper than before, while the Sportline and L&K versions have received a slight price increase because of added equipment.
ADAS added for the first time
One of the biggest highlights of the updated Kodiaq is the addition of ADAS features. This is also the first Skoda SUV in India to offer this technology.
ADAS is available in the Sportline and Selection L&K variants.
Features include:
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane assist
- Blind spot detection
- Front assist with warning and braking
- Rear traffic alert
- Exit warning system
The SUV also gets LED Matrix headlights with an Adaptive Front Lighting System.
Sportline variant gets more equipment
Skoda has also added several premium features to the Sportline trim. Earlier, some of these features were limited to the top-spec L&K version.
New additions in Sportline include:
- Illuminated front grille
- 360-degree camera
- Intelligent park assist
- Pre-crash occupant protection
- Level 1 ADAS functions
The variant also gets gloss black exterior elements, black Suedia upholstery, aluminium pedals and a sporty 3-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters.
The Sportline trim now feels much richer in terms of equipment and cabin experience.
Cabin still focuses on comfort
While the interior layout hasn’t changed dramatically, the Kodiaq continues to stand out with its rich equipment package.
Key features include:
- 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
- Panoramic sunroof
- 3-zone climate control
- 13-speaker Canton audio system
- Massage function for front seats
The top Selection L&K trim gets Cognac leather upholstery along with heated, ventilated and electrically adjustable Ergo seats with massage function.
The Lounge variant also brings a long equipment list. It gets grey Suedia upholstery, soft-touch materials, acoustic insulation, paddle shifters and a large 786-litre boot space in 5-seat form.
Physical rotary controls are still present for key functions, which makes daily use easier while driving.
Engine and drivetrain remain unchanged
The Kodiaq continues with the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine.
Engine details:
- 204 PS power
- 320 Nm torque
- 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox
- 4×4 system as standard
The SUV continues to focus on strong highway performance and stable long-distance driving manners. No mechanical changes have been made in this update.
The Kodiaq is assembled in India at Skoda’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility.
Rivals
The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq competes in the premium three-row SUV segment and takes on several popular models in India.
Main rivals include:
- Toyota Fortuner
- Jeep Meridian
- Volkswagen Tayron R Line
- MG Majestor
Compared to these SUVs, the Kodiaq focuses more on premium cabin quality, a strong feature list and a monocoque-based driving experience. The addition of ADAS and extra features in the updated lineup also helps it stay more competitive in this segment.