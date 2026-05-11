Next-generation Kia Sonet spotted testing in India ahead of expected 2027 launch

Kia has started testing the next-generation Sonet in India, and the first spy pictures have now surfaced online. The compact SUV is expected to arrive in 2027 and will bring major updates in design, cabin space, technology, and safety.
The test vehicle was fully covered, but a few details could still be noticed from the front and side sections. The new model is expected to take styling inspiration from the latest Seltos and Venue.
The front grille looks wider than before and stretches between both headlights, similar to the new Seltos. The headlamp design appears sharper and more upright. Two eyebrow-style LED daytime running lights can also be seen above the headlamps.
The bumper design looks much cleaner compared to the current Sonet. At the same time, the bonnet gets stronger lines which give the SUV a more muscular look. The alloy wheel pattern also looks fresh and similar to other recent Kia models.
A sunroof was visible on the test model as well. Kia may continue with a single pane unit, though a panoramic setup could also be introduced in higher variants.
New platform and more cabin space
The next Sonet is expected to shift to Kia’s newer K1 platform. This is the same base used in the Syros and the latest Hyundai Venue.
This platform change is expected to improve several areas.
- Better rear seat space
- Improved cabin practicality
- Stronger body structure
- Higher safety standards
The current Sonet is often criticised for limited rear seat room. The new platform could help fix that issue with a slightly longer wheelbase and better packaging.
Kia is also expected to target a 5 star Bharat NCAP safety rating with the new model.
Bigger screens and feature updates
The cabin is likely to see a full redesign with a more premium finish and a cleaner dashboard layout.
Expected features include:
- 12.3 inch infotainment screen
- 12.3 inch digital driver display
- Connected car technology
- OTA software updates
- Remote diagnostics support
The new Sonet may also get a more advanced ADAS package. The current version offers limited driver assistance features, but the next model could move to a stronger Level 2 setup.
Other expected features include:
- Ventilated seats
- Wireless phone charger
- 360 degree camera
- Premium sound system
- Larger panoramic display setup
Engine options likely to stay same
Kia is expected to continue with the same engine choices at launch.
These could include:
- 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol
- 1.0 litre turbo petrol
- 1.5 litre diesel engine
Manual and automatic gearbox choices are also expected to continue.
Along with this, Kia is reportedly working on a strong hybrid version based on the 1.2 litre petrol engine. This version may arrive a few years after launch, likely around 2028 or 2029.
If introduced, it could become one of the few strong hybrid SUVs in the compact segment.
Launch timeline
The next generation Kia Sonet is expected to make its India debut in 2027. Once launched, it will continue competing against models like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, and other compact SUVs in the market.