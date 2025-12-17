Tata Sierra Creates Booking Frenzy: 70,000 Confirmed on Day 1

The Tata Sierra is here again and it’s here to stay with a bang! On the first day of bookings itself, more than 70,000 customers confirmed their orders while another 1.35 lakh people sent in their preferred configurations, which just goes to show how much of an excitement this legendary SUV still creates.
Launched on 25 November 2025, the new Sierra combines the old charm and the new with modern features, advanced engines and premium mid-size SUV feel. Prices begin at Rs 11.49 lakh, which goes up to Rs 21.29 lakh based on the variant and engine option. Deliveries are scheduled to start from 15 January 2026.
Why the Sierra is Winning Hearts –
- Iconic design based on the original Sierra but totally modernised
- Spacious and comfortable cabin – ideal for families & long trips
- Several engine options to meet any need:
- 1.5L Kryojet Diesel – For long distance touring
- 1.5L TGDi Hyperion turbo-petrol for Power and performance
- 1.5L NA Revotron petrol for simple and reliable driving
- Premium interiors including triple screen layout, ventilated seats & Alpine style sunroof
- Top safety features including 6 airbags, ADAS Level 2, 360 degree camera
- Huge boot space – 622 litres which can be extended to 1,257 litres with rear seats folded
The new Sierra also helps define the Premium Mid-SUV segment, combining of comfort, luxury and practicality. It’s strong mechanical setup and various driving modes make it ideal for Indian roads and features like Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) ensure smooth rides across different terrains.
The massive Day 1 response proves the Sierra’s appeal. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “The overwhelming bookings prove the legendary status of the Sierra.” It is not only a vehicle – it is a symbol of progress, individuality and aspiration.”
With 3 engine choices, 6 colour variations and a number of trims the Sierra appeals to a broad audience — from the people who want easy comfort to the buyer who desires top-of-the-line luxury. The upcoming AWD version will extend its range further, which shall make it the first ever of Tata’s new-gen SUVs to offer all-wheel-drive.
In short, Tata Sierra is back, stronger, smarter, and more desirable than ever. For those looking for a premium mid-size SUV that combines style, comfort, and performance, the Sierra is a no-brainer.