Tata Sierra AWD Confirmed for 2026–27: EV First, ICE Later

Tata Motors has quietly confirmed something many enthusiasts were hoping for. Sierra will get an all-wheel-drive version, and it’s planned for 2027. This came directly from Tata Motors’ top leadership, who shared that both the EV and ICE versions have AWD in the pipeline. The electric Sierra will get AWD earlier, while the petrol/diesel model will follow a year later.
The Sierra is built on Tata’s new ARGOS platform, and that’s really what makes AWD possible here. The company describes ARGOS as a flexible base that can support different kinds of vehicles, lengths and powertrains. Even though it’s designed mainly for front-wheel drive, it can still take an ICE AWD system without redesigning everything from scratch.
A few simple points that explain the timeline:
- Sierra EV AWD expected in 2026
- Sierra ICE AWD targeted for early 2027
- This will be Tata’s first ICE AWD after the Hexa exited in 2020.
Tata has already tasted success with the AWD on the Harrier EV, which was launched earlier this year. Interestingly, about 35% of Harrier EV buyers opt for the AWD variant-a proportion higher than what Tata expected. That demand seems to have encouraged the company to expand AWD into the Sierra lineup, too.
Vivek Srivatsa, Chief commercial officer, Tata Motors adds that bringing back AWD also has something to do with reconnecting with Tata’s older SUV DNA. Many years ago, Tata had a host of 4×4-capable models. When they moved away from that direction, many buyers felt something was amiss. With the Sierra, Tata wants to bring some of that old charm back, but in a modern way.
As far as the engines go, the Sierra is now available with three:
- 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
- 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol
- 1.5-litre turbo-diesel
For now, Tata has not said which one will get AWD. It could be one of them or more than one depending on how the system fits into the platform. Gearbox options for AWD are also not confirmed yet.
There’s some background, too, on why the Harrier and Safari diesel models never got AWD. It wasn’t because Tata didn’t want to offer it-they tried exploring it-but adding AWD would have needed heavy reengineering, which would have shot up costs. With expected sales not justifying that amount of work, the plan was dropped. This is exactly why the Sierra becomes important; the ARGOS platform was designed with AWD in mind from the beginning.
For buyers wanting a more rugged Tata SUV, this news is going to generate a lot of interest. Many families like the confidence of AWD, even if they don’t go off-road regularly. It adds a sense of capability-especially on long trips or on tougher road surfaces.
A mix of EV and ICE options, a new platform, and the return of AWD could make the Sierra one of Tata’s most versatile models. First comes the electric AWD, followed soon after by the petrol/diesel AWD version. It certainly seems Tata is preparing to revive a familiar name, this time with more variants to satisfy the requirements of various kinds of customers; and AWD is going to be a large part of that story.