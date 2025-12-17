WagonR Just Got Smarter: New Swivel Seat Makes Travel Easier for Senior citizens & Differently Abled

Getting in and out of a car is something most of us never give a second thought to. But for senior citizens, and physically challenged people, it can be a daily struggle. Maruti Suzuki is now attempting to change that in a simple and thoughtful way.
The company has introduced a new option of swivel seat for the WagonR. It is designed to make entry and exit easier, safer and comfortable. This move brings inclusive mobility to the mass market, which has been missing for a long time.
The swivel seat faces outwards when the door is opened. This enables the passengers to comfortably sit down and then rotate inside the car without any effort. It helps to reduce the strain on the knees, back, and hips. For many families, this can make stress free again.
Maruti Suzuki has begun this as a pilot project in 11 cities. The option is available at over 200 Arena dealerships. Based on customer response, the company intends to expand it further.
The WagonR was chosen for a reason. Its tall boy design already provides good headroom and easy access. This makes it a natural fit for an accessibility focused feature like this.
Key things to know about the WagonR swivel seat
- Makes getting in and out much easier
- No original factory seat is replaced
- Installation takes approximately one hour
- No changes to the car structure
- Three year warranty against manufacturing defects
The swivel seat can be purchased as a retrofit kit. This means that customers can opt it for a new WagonR or install it in an existing one. Installation is done at the dealerships of Maruti Suzuki Arena directly.
For this project, Maruti Suzuki has associated with Bengaluru based startup, TRUEAssist Technology. The collaboration happened under Maruti Suzuki’s startup incubation program with NSRCEL at IIM Bangalore.
Safety has also been taken seriously. The swivel seat kit has been tested and approved by ARAI, and meets all required safety standards.
Maruti Suzuki says this step is part of its belief in mobility with dignity. The company wants travel to be independent and confident for everyone, no matter what age or ability.
A Simple Step With A Big Impact
This is not about adding luxury or technology. It is about a real problem, solved in a practical manner. With the WagonR swivel seat, Maruti Suzuki is demonstrating that little changes can make everyday life easier for many people. Sometimes, that is what real progress looks like.