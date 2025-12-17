India Returns to Dakar 2026 With aerpace Racer Sanjay Takale – Can He Top His Last Finish?

India is returning to the World’s Toughest Rally Raid. In 2026, Sanjay Takale will be lining up at the Dakar Rally once again, with the country’s return to one of the most challenging motorsports.
For Takale, it is not another race. It is his second Dakar, what he calls “Dakar 2.0”. And this time, the approach is calmer, sharper and much more focused.
The Dakar Rally is known for pushing people over the edge. Long days, extreme terrain, mental fatigue and machines pushed to the edge. Very few Indian racers have been able to reach this level and even fewer have been able to complete it. Takale already has.
In his last Dakar appearance, Sanjay Takale had come in 18th overall. In a rally where it was enough just to reach the finish to win, that result stood out. It put him in an elite group of Indian drivers that have genuinely competed at the highest level of global rally raid racing.
Now, with Dakar 2026 on the horizon, he is returning with more experience and clearer goals.
- Second appearance in Dakar Rally
- One of the only Indians to finish the event
- Only 4 wheeler entry From India for second year in a row
Takale has over 30 years experience in motorsports. During the past 35 years he has raced motorcycles, cars and international rally championships. That long journey has molded his mind for Dakar — patience over aggression, consistency over risk.
Speaking of his return, Takale has been clear. His first Dakar changed him. It tested him mentally, it broke him down and made him stronger. The focus this time is simple – finish again, and finish better.
He will once again compete for aerpace Racers, with technical support of Compagne Sharenne in France. Preparation has been deeper, strategy more refined and expectations more realistic.
Beyond racing, Takale has another hat. He is the Director of aerpace Industries. For him, motorsport is not all about speed. It reflects engineering discipline, endurance, precision and system-level thinking – the same values his company stands for.
In many ways, his Dakar trip represents India’s new presence in global motorsport. Quiet progress, that is based on experience and not hype.
As Dakar 2026 draws near, Sanjay Takale’s return is not just a name on an entry list. It is consistency, resilience and belief. India may have just one four-wheeler entry again but it is one with experience, preparation and unfinished business.
Sometimes, the biggest stories aren’t about winning. They’re about showing up again – stronger, wiser and ready for the road ahead.