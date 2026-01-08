Tata Safari Petrol Launched at Rs 13.29 Lakh

For many buyers, having more choice matters. That is exactly what Tata Motors has done with Safari. After years of being diesel only, the flagship SUV is now available with a petrol engine too. Prices for the Tata Safari petrol begin at Rs 13.29 lakh ex showroom, which makes it accessible to a broader set of customers who prefer the petrol power.
The new Safari petrol uses Tata’s in-house 1.5 litre turbo GDI engine, called the Hyperion. This is the same engine which recently debuted in the Sierra and has also been introduced in the Harrier. In the Safari, it generates 170 hp with 280 Nm of torque, which is powerful enough for a large three-row SUV. Interestingly the power output is identical to the Safari diesel, which makes the petrol version seem well matched to the size of the vehicle.
Power is transmitted to the front wheels and buyers can choose from a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. The engine is tuned more for comfortable driving than aggressive driving, which fits the Safari’s relaxed and family-oriented nature.
The Safari petrol is available in a large variety of variants. These are Smart, Pure X, Adventure X Plus, Accomplished X, Accomplished X Plus and recently introduced Accomplished Ultra. There are also Red Dark editions available on some trims. Both six-seat and seven-seat configurations are available, depending on the variant.
One of the largest highlights of the petrol Safari is the Accomplished Ultra trim. This version brings in several premium features that sit above the earlier top variants.
Key highlights include
- Large 14.53 inch touchscreen from Samsung with Dolby Atmos
- A digital interior rear view mirror with built-in dashcam
- White and brown cabin theme (dual tone)
- Memory function for the ORVMs
- Front and rear camera washers
- 65W Type-C fast charging port
In terms of safety, all the variants of the Safari petrol are available with a five-star Bharat NCAP rating. Standard safety features include six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control and full Level 2 ADAS suite on higher trims.
Price-wise, the Safari petrol is available between Rs 13.29 Lacs to Rs 25.20 Lacs ex showroom. This allows it to have the widest price spread of its rivals. It is a direct rival to SUVs like Mahindra XUV 7XO, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus. While the XUV 7XO is the most powerful on paper, the Safari has a good balance of performance, space and features.
In the end, the Safari petrol does not try to change what the Safari is already. It just gives us one more option. For buyers who wanted the comfort, size and road presence of the Safari without going for diesel, this launch finally fills that gap.