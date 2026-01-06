Mahindra’s New XUV 7XO Is HERE! Triple Screens, AWD Power & a Price That’ll Shock You

Mahindra has officially launched the XUV 7XO in India and for many buyers this feels like a familiar car that has grown up a bit. Starting at Rs 13.66 lakh ex showroom, the XUV 7XO is essentially a facelift of the XUV700 but the updates are meaningful enough to give it a new identity. It is also the second model to follow Mahindra’s new naming style after the XUV 3XO.
Bookings reopen from 14 January 2026, and deliveries for select variants begin the same day, with the rollout continuing over the next few months. Prices are introductory and applicable for the first 40,000 units.
What’s new on the outside
The XUV 7XO takes design inspiration from Mahindra’s latest electric SUVs. At the front you can see the new grille and sharp boomerang-shaped LED DRLs immediately. The headlamps are new, the bumper has been reworked and the overall look is cleaner and more modern.
Along the sides, the shape is still familiar, but the alloy wheels are new. At the back, the connected LED tail lamps and revised bumper give it a more premium feel.
Cabin and features
Step inside and the changes are larger. The dashboard now gets a three screen layout.
- One screen for the driver
- One central touchscreen
- One screen for the front passenger
All three are 12.4 inches in size. The passenger screen can also be used for entertainment. The colour scheme of the cabin has been updated and the quality appears to be a step above the previous one.
Key comfort and technology features include
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated front seats
- Powered front passenger Boss Mode
- Dual zone climate control
- Wireless charging
- Speaker Harman Kardon sound system with dolby Atmos 16
Safety and assistance
Safety is a strong focus. The XUV 7XO comes with
- 7 airbags
- 540 degree camera system
- Electronic parking brake with auto hold
- ISOFIX mounts
- Level 2 ADAS has adaptive cruise, lane assist and emergency braking
Mahindra says the structure has been engineered to meet five star Bharat NCAP standards.
Engines and drivetrain
Mechanically, things remain familiar, which is not a bad thing.
- Petrol engine
2.0 turbo petrol litre 200hp or so
- Diesel engine
2.2 litre diesel with up to 185 hp
Both engines are available with a 6 speed manual or 6 speed automatic. Higher variants of the diesel continue to offer all wheel drive which remains rare in this segment.
Variants and rivals
The XUV 7XO comes in several versions such as AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7T and AX7L, with six and seven seats.
It takes on Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar.
Conclusion
The Mahindra XUV 7XO is clinging to a formula that already works. Rather than making drastic changes, Mahindra has focused on refining the design and adding more technology as well as improving overall comfort. With powerful engine options, a feature-packed cabin, and the continued availability of AWD, the XUV 7XO is a shaping up to be a sensible and well-rounded SUV for families who want modern features without taking a step into unfamiliar territory.