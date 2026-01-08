Tata Harrier Petrol Launched at Rs 12.89 Lakh – Same Bold SUV, Now With the Power Everyone Was Waiting For

Sometimes, a small change can make a familiar car feel new again. That is exactly what Tata Motors has done with the Harrier by finally introducing a petrol engine option. Until now, the Harrier was sold only with a diesel motor, but that changes in 2026.
The new Tata Harrier petrol is priced from Rs 12.89 lakh to Rs 24.69 lakh ex showroom. With this, Tata gives buyers more choice, especially those who prefer petrol power for city use and smoother driving.
Under the bonnet, the Harrier gets Tata’s new 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine. This is the same TGDi unit that first appeared in the new Tata Sierra and later in the Safari. In the Harrier, it has been tuned to produce 170 hp and 280 Nm, slightly more than the Sierra, to handle the SUV’s heavier body.
Gearbox options include a 6 speed manual and a 6 speed torque converter automatic. Power goes to the front wheels only. The diesel Harrier continues unchanged with its 2.0 litre engine producing 170 hp and 350 Nm.
The petrol Harrier is offered in a wide range of variants. These include Smart, Pure X, Adventure X, Adventure X Plus, Fearless X, Fearless X Plus, Fearless Ultra and the Red Dark edition. Interestingly, the top Fearless Ultra and its Red Dark version are available only with the petrol engine.
In terms of design, there are no major visual changes. A new Crimson Nitro colour has been added. Tata has also introduced camera washers for both front and rear cameras. The ORVMs now come with memory and automatically tilt down while reversing.
Inside, the cabin feels more premium. There is a lighter colour theme along with faux wood and silver detailing on the dashboard. A large 14.53 inch QLED touchscreen takes centre stage and supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Dolby Atmos audio, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting are all available depending on the variant.
Safety remains a strong point. The Harrier petrol gets seven airbags, Level 2 plus ADAS, disc brakes on all wheels, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring and more. All variants have received a five star Bharat NCAP rating.
With the petrol engine now in place, the Harrier becomes a more rounded package and lines up well against rivals like the MG Hector. There is also talk of this new Tata petrol engine being considered for the Jeep Compass in the future.
Rather than changing its identity, the Harrier petrol strengthens the existing package. For buyers who love the Harrier’s design and comfort but wanted petrol power, this launch finally makes the wait worthwhile.