Tata Sierra Sets a New Fuel-Efficiency Record With Its Hyperion Engine

The Tata Sierra has achieved an important milestone and it has quickly made its way into the limelight. Tata Motors latest SUV now enters India Book of Records for having the highest fuel efficiency in 12 hours. The test was done at NATRAX Indore and the SUV did 29.9 kmpl which is better than the previous national record.
This run took place on November 30, 2025; the team of Pixel Motion drove the Sierra from 7 AM to 7 PM. The team only briefly stopped to change drivers and this entire run was closely monitored. The result was then checked and officially certified on the same day.
The introduction of a new 1.5L Hyperion petrol engine by Tata is the heart of this achievement. This engine has been designed to give a good fuel efficiency without losing smoothness and performance. The engine uses an advanced combustion setup, the range of torque is wide, and the design has low-friction components. All this contributed to the Sierra’s steady mileage in the 12 hour run.
Key Highlights from the Test
- 29.9 kmpl certified fuel efficiency in 12 hours run
- Record attempt made at NATRAX Indore
- Led by the Pixel Motion team, with a few stops for driver switching
- Hyperion engine helped to stay stable efficient performance.
- Record officially certified on the same day
Tata Motors’ Chief Product Officer, Mohan Savarkar said the feat came very early in Sierra’s journey and is a testament to the strength of the Hyperion platform. He further added that the engine was designed to push what a modern petrol motor can achieve and this record proves that the idea worked well. According to him, this milestone also holds more value to the future Sierra customers.
Besides the mileage run, the Sierra also recorded a top speed of 222km/h at NATRAX in controlled test conditions. It shows that Hyperion engine is not only efficient but is capable of strong performance whenever required.
Key Points for Customers
- These tests were conducted by trained drivers, and in safe and controlled conditions.
- Tata Motors advise their customers against trying such driving behaviour.
- For safety reasons, the production model can only be driven up to 190 km/h by customers.
Conclusion
The Tata Sierra begins on a positive note with a strong opening. Its commendable efficiency, capable engine, and optimal performance are an indication that Tata Motors will focus on making more efficient and intelligent cars.