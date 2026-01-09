Suzuki e Access Launched in India at Rs 1.88 Lakh – Bookings Open for Brand’s First Electric Scooter

Suzuki has officially stepped into the electric scooter space in India with the launch of the e-Access. Bookings are now open and the introductory price has been set at Rs 1.88 lakh ex showroom. This is Suzuki’s first electric two wheeler globally, and India is the first market to get it. That alone makes the e-Access an important product for the brand.
Suzuki showcased the e-Access for the first time at the Bharat Mobility Expo in 2025. It took nearly a year to hit the showrooms but now it is officially available to book through Suzuki dealerships and even online platforms like Flipkart. This is particularly relevant for buyers who prefer digital buying.
If you already know the petrol Access, the e-Access will feel familiar. It is obviously intended as a family scooter. The shape is clean and practical, not sporty or flashy. Suzuki is offering four colour options, including a new blue and grey dual-tone shade which looks fresh without being loud.
Some key design and feature highlights include
- Long and comfortable seat
- Large under-seat storage
- Dual hooks, close to the floorboard
- Front utility pocket
- LED lighting all around
- Hazard switch and brake lock
- 12 inch alloy wheels at both ends
It also features a TFT screen that has Bluetooth connectivity. It supports smartphone pairing, navigation, app features and riding data. Suzuki has kept things modern yet not complicated.
Power is provided by a 4.1 kW electric motor with 5.5 bhp and 15 Nm of torque. It is paired with a belt drive, which means less noise and low maintenance. The scooter uses a 3.07 kWh LFP battery which is known for its long life and improved heat stability.
Suzuki says it has a range of 95 km per charge. Charging times depend on the charger used. Portable charger takes approximately 6 hours 40 minutes for full charge. Fast charger can do 0 to 80 percent in about 1 hour 12 minutes.
You also get –
- Three riding modes Eco, Ride A and Ride B
- Reverse mode for easy parking
- Regenerative braking
- Tip over sensor
- Keyless go with smart key
The kerb weight is 122 kg, seat height is 765 mm and ground clearance is 160 mm, which should be suitable for most Indian riders.
Suzuki is offering early buyer benefits like extended warranty, buy back assurance, loyalty bonus, finance options and even flexible rental plans. Service support will be through over 1,200 Suzuki outlets with trained EV technicians.
The e-Access is not the most affordable electric scooter out there and rivals such as Ather Rizta and TVS iQube have more range on paper. But Suzuki is clearly betting on trust, build quality, battery longevity and long term ownership peace of mind.