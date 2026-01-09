Renault Rafale Spotted in India: Launch soon?

Renault appears to be quietly gearing up for something new in India. After the buzz around the Duster making a comeback, now a new coupe-SUV, Renault Rafale was recently spotted on Indian roads. The car was spotted in a bright blue color with no camouflage, suggesting that Renault is seriously testing the car here. While there is no official word on its launch yet, the sighting has got the enthusiasts curious about the French brand’s next move.
The Rafale is based on Renault’s latest CMF-C/D platform. This is the same platform on which some of the company’s international models are built, so this brings modern design and technology to the table. The car is expected to be positioned above the Renault Duster and even the Bigster, making it a premium offering in the Renault line-up.
The design is unmistakably Renault. Up front, it gets a mesh-pattern grille bearing the new Renault logo at centre. LED DRLs flank the grille, giving it a sharp and modern appearance. The front bumper is trapezoidal with horizontal slats to add road presence. The Rafale gets a coupe-like sloping roofline, large alloy wheels, black cladding along the sides and a duck tail style boot. At the rear, it has wraparound LED taillights as well as a gloss black bumper with a faux skid plate.
Under the hood, the Rafale is expected to use a hybrid powertrain like the European Espace. A three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine of 1.2 litres is combined with electric motors to produce some 200 bhp. Some variants may come with all wheel drive with an additional electric motor on the rear axle. There is no diesel coming, and the set-up is pointing to easy city driving as well as capable highway.
Renault has not confirmed whether the Rafale will be launched in India, but if it does, it could be in a fully imported CBU form, at least in the beginning. Advanced features such as a digital cockpit, large touchscreen infotainment and ADAS systems are expected. The Rafale would probably compete with sporty SUVs and future coupe-style models from other brands as a more premium alternative in Renault’s lineup.
For now, the Rafale is a glimpse of Renault’s ambitions to bring a new level of style and technology to India. Whether it comes in a limited import or a full launch, it indicates that the brand is looking at the future and trying to make a mark in the expanding SUV market. Indian buyers may have another premium, sporty option to look at in the months to come.