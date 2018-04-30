Tata Nexon AMT Begins Arriving At Dealerships Ahead Of Impending Launch

Ahead of its launch that is likely to take place in the next few weeks, the Tata Nexon AMT variant has begun arriving at dealer yards in the country. Seen in the images are a few units of the Nexon AMT finished in a dual tone shade of Etna Orange and contrast grey roof.

Bookings for the Tata Nexon AMT are currently open and can be made at the official dealerships against a booking amount of INR 11,000. The AMT option will be available in both, the petrol as well as the diesel guise, with the diesel AMT being the first of its kind in the segment.

Engine specifications of the Tata Nexon AMT remain unchanged and hence the model can be had with either a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine or an all new 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 110 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque while the diesel motor produces 110 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a six speed manual unit as standard while the AMT variant will be launched soon.

Based on the top-end XZA+ variant, the Tata Nexon AMT will come equipped with features such as Multi-Drive modes (3 modes – Eco, City and Sport), projector headlamps with LED DRLs, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVM’s, 16 inch alloy wheels and a wearable key while safety features such as ABS and dual airbags as standard across the variant line-up.

Spy image courtesy: The Automotive India