The 530 hp, V8 Powered BMW 8 Series Coupe Is Almost Production Ready

The all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe is in the final stages of development process and will go on sale during the course of 2018. Current test drives in Wales are fully dedicated to the final coordination of all drive and suspension systems, the key focus being on the BMW M850i xDrive Coupe, a car which is designed to embody the performance characteristics of the new luxury sports car in a particularly intensive manner.

A completely redeveloped V8 engine, intelligent four-wheel drive technology, an active rear axle differential lock, the adaptive M suspension Professional with active roll stabilisation and Integral Active Steering are aimed to form a harmonised package for sportiness and comfort.

The eight-cylinder power unit being featured for the first time in the BMW M850i xDrive Coupe produces precisely the amount of torque and sound ideally suited for relaxed cruising. On the other hand, in the Sport or Sport+ mode of the driving experience control feature, both power delivery and engine sound alike become noticeably more dynamic.

Likewise, the function of the electronically controlled dampers, the stability control system DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) and the four-wheel drive system are oriented to the selected driving mode. The rear wheel-focused setup of the new BMW xDrive system is perceptible in every driving mode, whilst particularly ambitious drivers benefit from the active differential lock in the rear axle transmission, which provides for maximum traction when accelerating out of bends.

A low centre of gravity and high stiffness values for body and suspension form the basis for the new BMW 8 Series Coupe’s highly dynamic handling characteristics. In the case of the BMW M850i xDrive Coupe, both agility and direct steering behaviour are additionally assisted by standard Integral Active Steering and active roll stability. Moreover, the electronically controlled dampers are able to provide for maximum wheel stability at any time.

The new V8 power unit also contributes decisively towards the performance characteristics of the BMW M850i xDrive Coupe. Whist having the same weight as the predecessor engine, the new power unit mobilises an output that has been increased by 68 hp to 530 hp. Maximum torque has increased by 100 Nm to 750 Nm and is available at 1,800 rpm. The eight-cylinder engine delivers its power to an 8-speed Steptronic sport transmission.