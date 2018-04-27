Custom Tata Nexon CSK Edition Arrives At Dealership, Your’s For 75K

Just a few days ago, we brought you the news of a one-off Tata Nexon IPL edition which was made as a tribute to the Mumbai Indians T20 franchise. Now, images shared on social media reveal yet another such iteration of the Nexon, dubbed the CSK edition.

This modification, which was undertaken at the dealership level, will set you back by INR 75,000. The Nexon in question is based on the top-end XZ+ variant and hence features a contrasting roof finished in a shade of silver. What all do you get for the aforementioned amount?

Visual updates that differentiate the Nexon CSK edition from the standard variant include grey and yellow accents for the front bumper, white and yellow accents for the headlamps, contrast yellow ORVM housings, yellow wheel arches. yellow highlight on one spoke of each of the alloy wheels, CSK logo on the front fender, grey coloured humanity line, yellow decals on the door panels and side skirts and rear bumper with grey and yellow highlights.

There are no changes to the interior or the engine specifications. The Nexon can be had with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre Diesel engine. The former is capable of producing 110 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque while the latter produces 110 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque. Transmission options are currently limited to a six speed manual unit, while an AMT variant is likely to be launched in the coming weeks.

Source: Smart Mani GK via Hornet Facebook Group