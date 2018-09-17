Tata Motors Tease Us with the Underpinnings of the Harrier SUV

Tata Motors has created a buzz around the Harrier SUV ever since its concept was revealed at this year’s Auto Expo at Noida. Many spy shots of the SUV have been taken and posted all over the internet, we even saw it undergoing testing at the Kari Motor Speedway. All this buzz has created a very high level of excitement amongst enthusiasts who are waiting to see the SUV. Tata seems to be loving the attention the SUV is garnering and teasing us with something new every now and then, this time, they showcase the architecture of the upcoming SUV.

The monocoque chassis of the Harrier is based on what Tata call OMEGARC, which stands for Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture. Tata claims it to be derived from the D8 platform used by sister company Jaguar Land Rover, which has been modified by our engineers to be more suited to our country and our roads. Built on a completely automated manufacturing line, the architecture aims to provide robust built quality, along with a quiet cabin courtesy of auxiliary insolation panels. The architecture of the SUV also focuses on safety with the use of high strength materials like steel and efficiently designed crumple zones.

Multiple people from the Tata team have said the car would look exactly like the concept seen at the Auto Expo, which would break the monotony of SUV designs. Reports suggest the Harrier will use a Fiat-sourced 2-litre MultiJet diesel engine which would be mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a Hyundai sourced six-speed torque converter. Once launched, the Harrier will go against the likes of Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and Mahindra XUV 500. Below is a video shared by Tata Motors, which showcases the architecture of the Harrier, it also states the car will hit the market early 2019.