Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team Wins Big at the PanAfrica Rally

The PanAfrica Rally, a gruelling rally held in Morocco this year is proving grounds for many manufacturers to showcase the endurance of their products. Sherco TVS factory rally team chose to take the challenge head on and have come out as achievers. Out of the three riders, Michael Metge came first, his brother Adrien Metge came third after recovering from navigation errors and Abdul Wahid Tanveer showcasing a consistent performance finished eighth.

David Casteu, Team Manager, Sherco TVS Factory Rally team commented, “It was a very intense, stressful and challenging Rally but my racers made me very happy. I want to truly thank my technical team and all my racers for making it a success. Michael is in great form right now and he is putting good use of his learning’s on the tracks. Adrien was also very close; he had a good start but slipped down on a couple of points in the latter stages. Tanveer performed admirably for his first Rally and his dedication is a great motivation for the whole team. We gained a lot of experience and today we are ready to race in the front.”

We congratulate the team and the riders for making through the PanAfrica rally which not only is a remarkable feat but also a testament to the company’s dedication to making better and better machines for both the track and the road.