SPIED AGAIN: Interior Details of The Tata Harrier SUV

Spotted by one of our readers, Sagar Deshmukh, we have received another set of spy Images of the much awaited Tata Harrier. Seen again sporting a ‘MH 14’ number plate, these images have very different headlights and tail lights from the previous spy shots. Is it because Tata doesn’t want anybody to see the final design of them before its launch? Maybe yes.

In the Interior shot we see the car has a manual transmission. Just like the concept we showcased a couple of months back, the car features a floating display. A strip starting from both doors, which appears to be finished in grey beautifully slides down to meet below the AC vents and what appear to be the Climate control switches. The Infotainment screen looks large enough and of very promising quality.

The rear of the car features a centrally mounted number plate above which the boot release could be found. The five spoke alloy wheels look sleek and the huge arch gaps give it a raised look. Out front what catches my eyes are the three huge creases on the bonnet which appear to follow the length of the bonnet.

Previously known as the H5X, the name ‘Harrier’ was unveiled in July 2018. The car reportedly will use a Fiat sourced 2.0 Litre 4 cylinder engine which also is found on the Jeep Compass. A six speed manual, as seen in the spy image, and a Hyundai sourced six-speed automatic could be the possible transmission options available. The car is expected to hit the showrooms by January of 2019.