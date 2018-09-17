Volkswagen Launches Volksfest to Celebrate 90 Years of Mickey Mouse’s Magic

Volkswagen, the owner of almost every major car company in the market today, has launched the Volkfest festival. The Festival would offer a bunch of benefits and offers to buyers from 15th September till end October 2018 and Volkswagen will also host a bunch of activities which include Mickey photo-op corner and colouring activities to keep the kids entertained. Customers will also receive co-branded giveaways with every test drive of a Volkswagen vehicle across all 121 dealerships of the brand across India. These offers come in to celebrate 90 years of the first appearance of Mickey Mouse back in in 1928, 18th November 1928 to be precise.

On introduction of the Volksfest, partnership, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “With the diverse cultures prevailing in India, every day is a celebration, taking it a notch higher each time. This year has been an extra special as we associate with Disney India to celebrate Mickey Mouse, a timeless character who represents fun and adventure. With the Volksfest’s ‘Happy Days Are Here Again’ campaign, Volkswagen would like to give its existing and prospective customers another reason to rejoice and be part of this family.”

On collaborating with Volkswagen, Devika Prabhu, Executive Director, Content & Communications, Media Networks, Disney India commented, “For 90 years, Mickey Mouse has brought laughter, optimism and hope to fans

around the world. This year, globally we are celebrating the magic of our beloved icon. We are thrilled that the collaboration with Volkswagen will give kids and families an opportunity to experience the spirit of their favourite Disney character in a fun manner,”