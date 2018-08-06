Tata Motors Partners with Sangeetha Sridhar To Drive ‘Clean India Trail’ Initiative

To mark the 150th year of the Tata Group and the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Tata Motors has partnered with Sangeetha Sridhar, an UAE expatriate to drive a unique initiative called the ‘Clean India Trail’. For the same, Sridhar has chosen Tata Hexa as her vehicle of choice keeping in mind her requirement of a luxurious and reliable all terrain vehicle.

As part of the Clean India Trail programme, Sridhar will drive the Tata Hexa across 150 cities in India, covering around 24,000 kilometers, to conduct a first-hand experiential assessment of toilet and sanitation facilities, the condition of national roads and highways and the safety quotient for solo woman travelers. Commencing on the 12th of August, from the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai, the Clean India Trail rides on the Swachh Bharat Mission and to spread awareness about Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of a clean India.

According to SN Barman – Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, the Tata Motors is absolutely delighted to partner with Sangeetha Sridhar on this noble cause and are confident that her vehicle of choice, the Tata Hexa will effortlessly take her through the varied terrains that India has to offer and will successfully help her achieve her mission.

Powered by a 2.2L Varicor diesel engine and producing a whopping 154 BHP and 400 NM of t, the Hexa offers spacious and luxurious interiors, making it the most suitable vehicle for long journeys and her expedition. Keeping the requirements of the drive in mind, the Tata Hexa has been converted into a 24 sq. ft. home on wheels, with a sleep area, kitchen sink, chiller box and work space with charging points for Sridhar’s gadgets.

Read a detailed review of the Tata Hexa here

Additionally, the wide network of Tata Motors authorised service stations across the country will be a call away to help her in case of any service requirements through this journey.