BMW F 450 GS Bookings Temporarily Stopped

The BMW F 450 GS arrived in India earlier this year and quickly attracted a lot of interest from adventure motorcycle buyers. The motorcycle was launched in April and became one of the most talked-about products in its segment. Now, less than two months after its launch, bookings have reportedly been paused across dealerships.
According to dealer sources, the first allocation of the motorcycle has already been fully booked. BMW Motorrad India has not issued an official statement yet, but several dealerships are no longer accepting fresh bookings for the motorcycle.
Demand Higher Than Expected
What is interesting is that the booking pause is not limited to one particular version.
Buyers have shown interest across the range.
|Variant
|Ex-showroom Price
|Base
|Rs 4.70 lakh
|Exclusive
|Rs 4.99 lakh
|Trophy
|Rs 5.30 lakh
Among the three, the Trophy version appears to be attracting the most enquiries. That is not surprising because it comes with BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch system and adjustable suspension.
Some dealers believe ‘Trophy’ buyers could end up waiting longer than customers opting for the other two variantsCustomers Already Facing Delays
Customers Already Facing Delays
People who placed bookings during the initial weeks are also not getting immediate deliveries.
Depending on the city, waiting periods are being quoted anywhere between three and four months. In a few places, the timeline is said to be even longer.
The exact duration will depend on dealership allocation and future stock arrivals.
What Does The F 450 GS Offer?
BMW has equipped the motorcycle with a 420cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that develops 48 bhp.
Other highlights include:
- 6.5-inch TFT display
- Full LED lighting
- Dual-channel ABS
- USB charging socket
- Six-speed gearbox
- Off-road foot pegs
The Trophy variant additionally gets Easy Ride Clutch and adjustable suspension.
For now, buyers who were planning to place an order may have to wait until dealerships receive fresh stock. With demand continuing to remain strong, the waiting period is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.