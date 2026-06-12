Tata Motors Announces Up To 1.5% Price Hike Across Passenger Vehicle Range From July 1

After brands like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai announced price revisions in recent months, Tata Motors has now confirmed a fresh increase across its passenger vehicle range.
The new prices will come into effect from July 1, 2026. The revision will cover both petrol and diesel vehicles as well as Tata’s electric car lineup.
Price Increase Details
Tata Motors has stated that prices across its passenger vehicle portfolio will go up by as much as 1.5 percent. The exact increase will depend on the model and variant selected by customers.
The company says higher manufacturing expenses and continued inflation have made this revision necessary. Even after the increase, Tata says it will continue to absorb a part of the additional costs internally.
Quick Highlights
- Price hike effective from July 1, 2026
- Increase of up to 1.5 percent
- Applies to ICE and EV models
- Model-wise revision will differ
- Second passenger vehicle price revision by Tata Motors this year
Models Likely To Be Affected
The revised prices will be applicable across Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle portfolio.
|Tata Passenger Vehicles
|Tata Punch
|Tata Nexon
|Tata Curvv
|Tata Altroz
|Tata Tiago
|Tata Tigor
|Tata Harrier
|Tata Safari
|Tata EV Range
Second Increase This Year
This is not the first revision announced by Tata Motors in 2026.
Earlier, the company increased prices of its internal combustion engine passenger vehicles from April 1. Before that, Tata had also revised prices across its vehicle range in 2025.
The latest move reflects the pressure being faced by manufacturers due to rising costs associated with raw materials, logistics and vehicle production. Similar actions have been seen from several automakers operating in India during the past few months.
For buyers planning to purchase a Tata vehicle, the current pricing will remain valid until the end of June. Customers considering popular models such as the Nexon, Punch, Curvv, Harrier or Safari may want to complete their purchase before the revised prices come into effect.