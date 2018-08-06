Audi Monsoon Campaign Offers Complimentary Check-Up & Exclusive Offers

Audi India has announced a limited period Monsoon Campaign ‘Bring on the rain’ across all authorized workshops. The campaign will be effective from August 6 to 16, 2018 where customers can avail exclusive benefits under the Audi Monsoon check-up camp.

Audi Services extended during this period will be based on a 50 point check-up. Ensuring use of only Audi Genuine Parts, customers can have complete peace of mind when it comes to the performance and safety of their car. After the service check is completed, the customers can avail on spot vehicle evaluation and attractive trade-in offers.

Audi ‘Bring on the rain’ includes:

Complimentary 50 point check-up including General-Technical, Exterior-Interior, Air- conditioning, Brake and Tyres, Undercarriage, Road test and Post Road test parameters

20% discount on Audi Genuine Accessories

10% discount on AO (Audi Original) Tyres with unconditional warranty

Special Offers on Value Added Services

On spot vehicle evaluation and attractive trade-in offers

Speaking about the campaign, Rahil Ansari, Head Audi India said that Customer Delight is the core promise that the team strives for at Audi and Aftersales Service experience is one of the key focus area. The Monsoon Campaign ‘Bring on the rain’ aims to provide exceptional value to the customers by offering them a combination of complimentary 50 point vehicle check-up along with great offers on accessories during monsoon.

Providing a one stop solution with ease and transparency is very important as it saves valuable time of the customers. This Monsoon Campaign is an opportune time for Audi customers to visit their nearest authorized workshop and get their cars checked and serviced.