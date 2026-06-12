Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Revealed In Leaked Images With Fresh Design And Tech-Rich Cabin

After Hyundai teased the exterior and interior of the upcoming new-generation i20, full production-spec images of the hatchback have now surfaced online. The leaked pictures reveal a major design update along with a redesigned cabin packed with new technology.
The upcoming model looks very different from the current i20. Hyundai has given the hatchback a taller and more upright appearance, while several styling elements take inspiration from the company’s latest global products
New look with a stronger road presence
A closer look at the leaked images shows several new design details:
- Full-width LED light bar at the front
- Connected LED tail lamps
- New Y-shaped daytime running lights
- Larger wheel arch cladding
- Fresh dual-tone alloy wheels
- More squared-off front and rear sections
- Revised window line and body panels
The hatchback now carries a stronger road presence compared to the current model. At the same time, it continues to use conventional door handles, something many buyers still prefer for everyday convenience
Key exterior highlights
|Feature
|Details
|Front lighting
|Connected LED light bar
|DRLs
|Y-shaped LED units
|Rear lighting
|Full-width LED light bar
|Wheels
|New dual-tone alloy wheels
|Door handles
|Conventional pull-type design
|Styling
|SUV-inspired stance
Cabin gets a major update
The interior has received one of the biggest changes. Hyundai has redesigned the dashboard and introduced a more modern layout.
The dashboard now features a large connected screen setup similar to newer Hyundai models. The display combines the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system into one unit.
Features visible in leaked images include:
- Dual connected screens
- New three-spoke steering wheel
- Vertical air vents
- Touch-based climate control panel
- Dual-tone beige and grey cabin theme
- Soft-touch materials on door pads
- Redesigned centre console
- Physical buttons for important functions
Unlike many newer cars, Hyundai has retained several physical controls, which should make everyday use easier.
More space and practicality expected
The revised shape could also help improve cabin room.
Expected benefits include:
- Better headroom
- More spacious cabin feel
- Split-folding rear seats
- Larger luggage area
The taller roofline and more upright design are likely to contribute to improved practicality.
Engine options likely to continue
Hyundai has not confirmed engine details yet. However, the new i20 is expected to continue with familiar petrol engines.
Expected options include:
- 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
- 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine
- New 1.2-litre turbo petrol under development for select markets
- Mild-hybrid technology in some global versions
The leaked vehicle carries a TGDi badge, confirming the turbo petrol engine will remain part of the lineup.
India launch expectations
Hyundai has not officially confirmed the India launch timeline. However, reports suggest the new-generation i20 could arrive here in early 2027. If launched, it will continue to rival the Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza and other premium hatchbacks in the segment.
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