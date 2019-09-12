Tata Motors Offers 5-Year/Unlimited Kilometre Warranty For The Harrier At Rs. 25,960

Close on the heels of launching an all-black, Dark Edition of the Tata Harrier, Tata Motors has announced a Pentacare warranty package for the SUV. An extended 5-year warranty package as compared to the initial 2-year standard warranty package, this product extends the timeline of the warranty package on the Harrier upto 5 years for unlimited kilometres mileage. This product is available for purchase at a special price of INR 25,960 within 90 days of the purchase of the SUV.

The package covers important maintenance services of the critical parts such as the engine and engine management system, air conditioning system, transmission system and gearbox, fuel system and fuel pump, driver information system and much more. Additionally, any maintenance related to the malfunctioning of the clutch and suspension will now be covered up to 50,000 kms.

Commenting on the introduction of this package, Mr. SN Barman, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “In line with our endeavour to provide our customers with excellent services on their purchased TML products, we are delighted to introduce the 5-year Pentacare warranty package for the Tata Harrier. This package covers almost all major maintenance services for the Harrier and aims to provide our customers with complete peace of mind during their ownership experience of Harrier. We hope that our customers will appreciate this service and give us an opportunity to continue to provide them with exceptional customer support in the future.

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Altroz hatchback in the coming months, which has been spotted testing many times prior to its official launch. The premium hatchback will compete against the likes of the Baleno and the i20 and will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which will crank out 100 Hp of power @ 5,500 rpm and 140 Nm between 1,750 and 4,000 rpm. The motor will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. We expect a diesel to be on offer too along with AMT options for both motors. The Altroz hatchback’s appearance will flaunt the carmaker’s IMPACT Design 2.0 language, which is also the theme under which the Harrier SUV has been penned.