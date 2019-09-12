Mahindra Introduces Subscription-Based Service For 6 Models, Prices Start At INR 19,720 Per Month

Mahindra has announced the introduction of an innovative subscription-based initiative, in partnership with Revv, for retail customers. This unique, flexible ownership experience for customers of Mahindra’s personal range of vehicles is an all-new way of using a brand new vehicle, without actually having to buy or own one. The benefits of a subscription to the customers include zero down payments, no road tax, zero risks on the resale value of the vehicle, and a fixed amount that includes routine maintenance costs. Most importantly, one has the flexibility to change the vehicle model after a certain minimum subscription period.

The subscription model will be available on Mahindra’s personal portfolio of vehicles, namely – KUV100, XUV500, XUV300, Scorpio, TUV300, Marazzo and Alturas G4. It will be available for a period of one to 4 years in case of a new car. With this service, Mahindra has made the ownership experience of its vehicles more flexible and convenient. The offer begins at an attractive subscription price starting from Rs. 19,720 per month, inclusive of insurance and routine maintenance charges. Mahindra’s subscription offer will cater to working professionals and SMEs and will be available across 8 Indian cities including Delhi (NCR), Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad in the first phase.

This subscription model makes it easier for customers to get their vehicle with no initial down payment and customers also have the flexibility to upgrade their models from time to time. Once the subscription period is over, the person can return the vehicle to the company without the hassle of selling it and get a new vehicle. Or they have the option of owning it, by buying it from the company at a pre-determined charge. To avail this service, the customer can visit their website (https://www.mahindrasyouv.com/mahindra-subscription or www.revv.co.in/Mahindra-subscription) and select from a range of over 6 Mahindra models.

After sharing some personal details to confirm their eligibility for the subscription offer, the customer needs to pay a refundable deposit based on the model chosen, and the usage period selected. The company will then order for the vehicle. Usually, the vehicle is delivered within a period of one month, and prior to delivery, one needs to pay the first month’s fees in advance. Subsequently, they would need to pay this fee every month for the duration of the subscription period.