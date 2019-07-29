Tata Motors Issues Clarification On Altroz Hatchback’s Bookings Rumour

Slotting itself to aim its guns at the likes of the Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Baleno, the Tata Altroz is about to be introduced in the coming weeks. A bigger, more premium hatchback in comparison to the Tiago, there has been some buzz about the car’s bookings, to which, Tata Motors has issued an official statement.

It says, “In light of the recent media reports on Tata Altroz’s bookings opening soon, we would like to clarify that this rumour is not true. The Company has not announced the bookings of Altroz. We would, therefore, urge everyone to not speculate or act on rumours and cause panic among customers.”

The Altroz hatchback’s appearance will flaunt the carmaker’s IMPACT Design 2.0 language, which is also the theme under which the Harrier SUV has been penned. It will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which will crank out 100 Hp of power @ 5,500 rpm and 140 Nm between 1,750 and 4,000 rpm. The motor will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. We expect a diesel to be on offer too along with AMT options for both motors. However, given the current state of affairs and with India moving towards cleaner emission norms, don’t be surprised if the diesel option is given a miss. An EV version of the Altroz will be introduced in India too. The Altroz Electric will target a range of 250 – 300 kilometres on a full charge and will feature fast-charging that will replenish 80% of the battery’s juice within 60 minutes.

On the inside, the Altroz will feature a new flat-bottom steering wheel which appears to have been positioned more vertically as it faces the driver. The new wheel also has recesses for our thumbs and buttons to operate the infotainment system and the new instrument cluster. What appears to have been lifted from the Harrier, the part digital, part analogue instrument console is accompanied by a floating, 7″ display for the ConnectNext system. AC vents are highlighted in the same colour as the car and it’s not just all touch, but there are buttons and dials to operate the system too. The all-black cabin, it seems, will get fabric upholstery, a central armrest, a power socket and a start/stop button. Expect space to be plenty inside this Tata’s cabin.