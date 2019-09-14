Tata Motors’ ‘Festival Of Cars’ Offers Benefits Of Upto Rs. 1,50,000

To mark the beginning of this year’s festive season, Tata Motors today announced the launch of the ‘Festival of Cars’ campaign for all its customers. Through this campaign, Tata Motors is offering benefits of up to Rs.1,50,000 on its portfolio of cars which include the Nexon, Hexa, Tiago, Tiago NRG, Tigor and the Harrier.

Product Benefits up to (Rs.) (will differ from region to region) Hexa 1,50,000 Nexon 85,000 Tiago 70,000 Tiago NRG 70,000 Tigor 1,15,000 Harrier 50,000

The offers are tailor-made to suit customers of all segments and profiles. Apart from exciting cash benefits, there are offers for customers who exchange their old cars for a new Tata car. Besides, there are specific schemes for government employees and corporates. Tata Motors has also tied up with multiple banks and financial institutions to offer upto 100% On-Road Finance and Low EMI finance packages for their products in this festive season. The carmaker’s next phase of launches includes the all-new Altroz hatchback and the Tata Harrier with 7 seats. Where the former will be up against competitors in the premium hatchback category, the latter will offer the novelty of third-row seating.

Also Read: Tata Motors Offers 5-Year/Unlimited Kilometre Warranty For The Harrier At Rs. 25,960

Commenting on the announcement of yet another exciting festive offer, Mr. S.N Barman – Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The start of the festive season is an exciting time for us, as we get to be a part of our customers’ celebrations by providing them with various offers & benefits. Our offerings this year are bigger and better than the previous year and by far the best in the Industry. We have received a tremendous response from customers in Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi, and as the festive season spreads to the entire country, the ‘Festival of Cars’ campaign should help to bring the much-needed cheer among our customers, against the backdrop of the current market conditions. We are hopeful that this year’s festive offers will provide a huge boost to buyer morale, thus cultivating for them a strong sense of association with our brand. We wish all our customers and partners greetings for the season.”