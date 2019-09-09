Limited-Edition Tata Nexon Kraz Launched At Rs. 7.57 Lakh

Tata Motors has announced the launch of a limited edition Nexon KRAZ (pronounced as craze, /kreiz/), to celebrate the 1 lakh sales milestone of the Nexon compact SUV. This is the second limited edition of Nexon, which comes after the earlier KRAZ edition, launched last year. In this new avatar, the Nexon KRAZ comes draped in Tangerine colour highlights on both exteriors and interiors. The new limited edition will be offered in two versions – the KRAZ (Manual) and KRAZ+ (AMT), available at a Rs. 7.57 lakh and Rs.8.17 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, respectively.

Here’s what’s special about this limited-edition Nexon:

Exterior

All-new TROMSO Black body with Sonic-silver roof colour

Tangerine-coloured Outside Mirrors

Tangerine Grill inserts

Tangerine Wheel accents

KRAZ badging on Tailgate

Interior

Tangerine accents on the seat fabric

Contrast tangerine coloured seat-stitching

Piano black dashboard with tangerine coloured air –vent surrounds

Piano black door and console finishers

Piano black steering accents

The only Indian-made car to have a 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP, the Tata Nexon KRAZ comes powered with 110PS Turbocharged engines – 1.5L Revotorq (diesel engine) and 1.2L Revotron (petrol engine) mated with a 6-speed Manual/AMT transmission. It is equipped with Multi-Drive modes, offers ground clearance of 209mm, 4-speaker infotainment by Harman, Bluetooth and steering mounted controls, reverse parking sensors, a multi-utility glovebox and a central console for organized storage.

Commenting on the introduction of the latest edition of the Nexon KRAZ, Mr Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We have always been very proud of the Nexon and since its inception, it has been appreciated by customers and the media alike. We are delighted to have rolled out more than 100,000 Nexons, as it continues to excite customers and retains its status as one of the most appealing cars on Indian roads. Last year, the limited edition Nexon KRAZ became one of our most desirable products, and this year, we are delighted to announce its return with a sportier and trendier second edition. We are confident that the new KRAZ will attract a lot of young customers during the festive season this year.”