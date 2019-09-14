2019 TVS Jupiter Grande Gets Bluetooth Connectivity And A New Colour

TVS added more choice to the 110cc Jupiter range by launching a new variant – the Jupiter Grande at Rs 62,346 (ex-showroom Delhi). The 2019 Jupiter Grande is the most expensive Jupiter variant once can buy now and is only available with a disc brake (with sync brake). For 2019, the Jupiter Grande is equipped with TVS’ SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity system and claims to be India’s first Bluetooth-connected 110cc scooter. TVS introduced this technology with its Ntorq 125.

Unlike the Ntorq 125, the instrument console here is a semi-digital affair. Users can connect their phones to this console via Bluetooth (iOS or Android smartphones) and the TVS connect app to receive call and text notifications, trip details and over-speeding alert. Other than these notifications, the Jupiter Grande’s display also has indicators for a helmet reminder, speedometer, odometer, trip meter and digital fuel indicator.

For 2019, the TVS Jupiter Grande also gets an exclusive, two-tone Tech Blue paint and also claims to be the first scooter to be slapped a first-in-segment dual-colour 3D logo which adds to the premium look of the scooter. The headlight upfront is all-LED and the Jupiter Grande now also comes with adjustable rear spring. The maroon coloured seat gets a cross-stitched pattern and has TVS’ anti-skid mechanism, the wheels are alloys and are of the diamond cut type. Powering the scooter is the same 109.7cc, four stroke, single cylinder CVTi air cooled engine which is currently BS4-complaint. Power and torque figure max out at 7.8hp and 8.4Nm respectively. Tipping the scales at 108 kilos, the Jupiter Grande comes fitted with a 5-litre fuel tank.

TVS’ entire range of two-wheelers will be upgraded to conform to the upcoming BS-VI norms before April 2020. For those who have been on the fence about making a purchase due to this reason, BS-IV vehicles will function normally even when fed with BS-VI fuel. However, a BS-VI vehicle will have troubles if you fill its tank with BS-IV fuel. Also, since manufacturers will have to factor in the cost of upgrades, all BS-VI vehicles will be more expensive than their BS-IV variants. In short, now is a good time to buy.