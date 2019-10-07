Tata Motors Bags Biggest Electric Bus Contract From Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited

The electric mobility wave has just started to hit the personal vehicle sector in India. However, it has had the public transportation side giving in to the benefits of green mobility for quite some time now. Tata Motors is making the most of it as after having delivered over 200 electric buses with over 60% market share under FAME I, the bus-building arm of the manufacturer has announced that it has bagged the contract of 300 e-buses by the Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited (AJL). This contract awarded to Tata Motors is the largest in the country so far, making it the only Indian OEM to bag the biggest order supporting the Government’s e-mobility drive in the country.

The company will supply their Urban 9/9 Electric model of buses which will run in Ahmedabad’s BRTS corridor. These buses will be deployed under the OPEX model and Tata Motors will be setting up the required infrastructure including fast charging and support system as well. The Ultra Electric buses are indigenously developed to offer superior design and best-in-class features and have been tested and validated by Tata Motors across states including Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Assam and Maharashtra to establish performance in diverse terrain.

Manufactured at Tata Motors’ Dharwad plant, the Ultra Electric buses will have a travelling range of up to 150 kilometres on a single charge. Their Li-ion batteries have been placed on the rooftop to prevent breakdown due to waterlogging. The batteries are liquid-cooled to maintain the temperature within an optimum range and ensure longer life along with better performance in tropical conditions. The new age Ultra Electric buses, powered by an Integrated Electric Motor Generator are built on existing, proven platforms of Starbus and Ultra. With a max power of 245KW and continuous power of 145KW, the buses have a seating capacity of 31 + 1D seats. The buses will help in zero tailpipe emissions, 50% lower fuel costs, 20% better energy consumption and lower maintenance downtime as compared to diesel buses. The Ultra Electric buses are air-conditioned, have modern interiors and comfortable seats. As an industry first, there will be air suspension for both front and rear axles to make travel more comfortable for the commuters.