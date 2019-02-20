Tata Motors To Supply 80 Electric Buses To West Bengal Transport Corporation

Tata Motors has announced that it will supply 80 Electric buses to the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) at an event held in the city today. The company has already supplied 20 Ultra Electric 9/9m AC E-buses, with remaining 20 9/9m AC E-buses scheduled to be delivered by March 31, 2019. The company will also be supplying 40 9/12m AC E-buses to WBTC in a phased manner.

Manufactured at Tata Motors Dharwad plant, the Ultra Electric buses will have a travelling range of up to 150 kilometres on a single charge. The company has installed charging stations at Nonapukur, Kasba, Newtown and Belghoria. Furthermore, intermediate charging terminals powered with fast charging are mounted at Howrah and Santragachi. The indigenously developed e-buses offer superior design and best-in-class features. The Li-ion batteries have been placed on the rooftop to prevent breakdown due to waterlogging. The batteries are liquid cooled to maintain the temperature within an optimum range and ensure longer life along with better performance in tropical conditions.

The new age Ultra Electric buses, powered by an Integrated Electric Motor Generator are built on existing proven platforms of Starbus and Ultra. With a max power of 245KW and continuous power of 145KW, the buses have a seating capacity of 31 + 1D seats. The buses will help in zero tailpipe emissions, 50% lower fuel costs, 20% better energy consumption and lower maintenance downtime as compared to diesel buses. The Ultra Electric buses are air-conditioned, have modern interiors and comfortable seats for 31 passengers. As an industry first, there will be air suspension for both front and rear axles to make travel more comfortable for the commuters. Integrated electric motor generator with a peak power of 333HP can deliver 197HP continuously, ensuring effortless driving in congested roads and frequent start stops needing no shifting of gears.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rohit Srivastava, Product Line Head – Passenger Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, “With growing environmental concerns, electric bus is definitely a symbol of future mobility. Tata Motors has always been at the forefront of the E-mobility evolution and this order is a testament of our best-in-class solution tailored for the bus segment in India. The order is part of the 255 e-buses to be supplied to six STUs in the country, of which WBTC is one. Our in-depth understanding of sustainable public transport for different markets and customers is what differentiates us from our competitors. We are determined to develop alternative fuel technologies and create more energy efficient vehicles thereby supporting the government’s efforts towards promoting electric vehicles in the country.”