Tata Harrier to Come with an 8.8-Inch Widescreen Infotainment System Supplied by Visteon

The Tata Harrier is one of the most awaited launches in the market right now. This SUV has been in the headlines for quite some time now, be it for some leaked spy shots, some new teaser or even some scoop. Here we are again, bringing you more news on this SUV. Sources suggest that the Harrier will use an 8.8-inch touchscreen unit, which we have seen in some spy images of the interior already. Autocar reported that the unit will be supplied by Visteon, the same vendor which supplies equipment for various other car brands, including the Range Rover Velar made by sister company Land Rover.

The Tata Harrier seems to be getting better on paper day by day, for that very reason, we are now very excited to see the final outcome. The car is planned to be launched in the first month of 2019, which is not too far now. Recently Tata finally released the first images of the SUV, which is very similar to the concept car, the H5X that we saw at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi. The bookings of the car are now open across all Tata Motors dealerships in India.

The Harrier SUV has been put through extensive tests, to make it worthy enough to ply on the road and live up to Tata’s expectations. The test mule has been put through water, has been thrashed on the Natrax test track, bashed in the desert of Jaisalmer and endured the cold climate of Leh in Ladakh. The Harrier will use Fiat’s 2-litre Multijet engine, called the Kryotec which is rumoured to make 140 hp and 300 Nm of torque. According to various reports, the price is expected to be between INR 16 Lakhs to INR 21 Lakhs, on road. Once out, the Harrier will be up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass.

